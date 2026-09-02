Commercial LPG, jet fuel and city gas prices hiked; airlines and consumers brace for higher costs

NEW DELHI: State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 9.50, while aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices for domestic airlines have risen 5.46 per cent or Rs 6.28 per litre, effective from Tuesday. The price of ATF has been raised from Rs 115 per litre to Rs 121.28 per litre which is the second consecutive monthly increase. In addition, ATF prices had been increased by Rs 5 per litre earlier in August after being cut by a similar amount in July.

Moreover, jet fuel accounts for around 35-40 per cent of an airline's overall operating expenditure in India, making ATF prices a key cost for domestic carriers. The latest hike is expected to increase fuel costs for domestic airlines and could put pressure on airfares, although ticket prices also depend on passenger demand, competition and available network capacity.

Separately, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has increased CNG and domestic PNG prices in Mumbai citing a sharp rise in input gas prices linked to international indices amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

CNG prices have been raised by Rs 2 per kg to Rs 88 in Mumbai while domestic PNG prices have increased by Rs 1 per standard cubic metre (SCM) with the new rates effective from September 1. "In view of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, which has resulted in a significant increase in input gas prices linked to international indices, MGL has announced a revision in the prices of CNG," the PSU company said in a statement. (IANS)

Also Read: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) Slash Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices by Up to Rs 183.50