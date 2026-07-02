Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) Slash Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices by Up to Rs 183.50

NEW DELHI: State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Wednesday reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by up to Rs 183.5 across major cities, providing relief to restaurants, hotels and other commercial establishments that depend on the fuel for cooking.

The revised rates came into effect from July 1.

According to the revised price list, the commercial LPG cylinder price has been cut by Rs 183.5 in Delhi and Lucknow, Rs 181.5 in Chandigarh, Rs 174 in Kolkata and Rs 173 in Patna. The decision of price reduction comes after commercial LPG prices witnessed multiple increases amid rising global energy prices triggered by West Asia conflict.

However, the price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged. (IANS)

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