Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) inspection finds high dust levels, waste-burning

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) deployed 19 teams for a road-inspection drive on December 12.

A total of 136 road stretches within the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) jurisdiction were inspected across Delhi. It was conducted as part of the Commission's ongoing monitoring and enforcement under the statutory framework and provisions of the extant GRAP, according to a release.

This focused exercise aimed to assess the accumulation of visible dust, Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), and Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste on roads, as well as cases of open burning of MSW/biomass, across the specified road stretches. The deployed teams included Officers from CAQM Flying Squads and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Geo-tagged, time-stamped photographs were collected and submitted to the Commission as part of the consolidated inspection report. According to the final compiled data, 15 road stretches exhibited high visible dust levels, 38 showed moderate dust, 61 recorded low dust intensity, and 22 stretches had no visible dust. Road stretches with accumulation of MSW and C&D waste were reported to be 55 and 53, respectively. 6 stretches were reported to have evidence of MSW/ Biomass burning, the release said.

The above-stated observations clearly indicate evident gaps and recurring negligence in the upkeep of the concerned stretches. It brought to the fore a need for DDA to enhance its operational efficiency and take prompt corrective measures through consistent and timely dust mitigation interventions. The agency also needs to deliver improved compliance across all road stretches for MSW/ Biomass burning, it was highlighted. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi Air Quality Index turns Severe Plus; GRAP IV restrictions imposed