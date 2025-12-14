Delhi Air Quality Index turns Severe Plus; GRAP IV restrictions imposed

New Delhi: Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after the Air Quality Index (AQI) neared the 'Severe Plus' mark at 450.

According to the order released by CAQM, the AQI of Delhi, which was recorded as 431 today at 4 PM, exhibited an increasing trend and has been recorded as 446 at 6 PM on the date owing to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and meteorological conditions and lack of dispersal of pollutants.

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the extant GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I, II & III of extant GRAP already in force in NCR," the order stated.

Further, the NCR Pollution Control Boards/Committee and other concerned agencies have been asked to intensify preventive measures to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the order stated.

As of 7 PM, AQI readings were 488 in Anand Vihar, 434 in Ashok Vihar, 496 in Bawana, 457 in Burari, 479 in Chandini Chowk, 394 in IGI Airport, and 445 in Okhla Phase-2.

On Saturday, the Commission for Air Quality Management invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan. Stage 3 of GRAP includes a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi and the NCR.

The situation continues with the poor air quality observed on Friday. Several parts of the national capital remained enveloped in a dense layer of toxic smog, severely affecting visibility and causing discomfort to residents. (ANI)

