Community gatherings strengthen India, not divide it: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

JODHPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said large-scale community gatherings strengthen national unity and contribute to building a self-reliant India.

Addressing the Maheshwari Global Convention & Expo in Jodhpur, Shah said strong community structures form the backbone of India’s social fabric. He argued that if each community takes responsibility for the welfare and safety of its weakest members, the nation as a whole would prosper.

Responding to criticism of community events, Shah said such gatherings do not divide society but reinforce unity. “If every community becomes self-reliant, India will automatically become self-reliant,” he said.

Praising the Maheshwari community, the Home Minister said it has produced leaders across diverse fields while remaining deeply rooted in its values. He noted the community’s significant role in India’s post-Independence industrial growth, citing its contributions to manufacturing, wealth creation and technology.

Shah also referred to the celebrations marking 75 years of Independence, outlining four objectives: familiarizing the youth with the freedom struggle from 1857 to 1947, highlighting achievements since Independence, strengthening national identity among 140 crore Indians, and working towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge to make India a global leader by the centenary of Independence in 2047. (ANI)

