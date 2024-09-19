Company Fires Employee For Blaming Rats For Hole In Delhi-Mumbai Highway

DAUSA: A hysterical incident has come to light involving an employee of a construction company who made a bizarre excuse for the damage of a portion of a road in Rajasthan's Dausa district.
The case pertains to an employee who claimed to be a part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project. He was fired with immediate effect after he attributed rats as the reason behind the caving in of the road.
The employee who gave this justification had initially claimed to be the Maintenance Manager but it was later found that he was a junior staff member of KCC Buildcon.
The firm clarified the situation in a letter to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).
According to the firm, a junior employee who lacked technical understanding regarding the project delivered the comment and assured that he had been sacked from the company.
"The employee is not the maintenance manager; comments made were not based on technical understanding," the company stated in the letter.
The employee had earlier told that a rat or some small animal might have been responsible for digging up a hole, enabling water to penetrate through it.
Meanwhile, Balveer Yadav, the project director of the expressway in Dausa, said that the road caved in due to a water leak.
He further added that the area was barricaded and the pothole was repaired as soon as the contractor got information about the matter.
It is worth mentioning that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway happens to be the country's longest expressway which spans across 1,386 kilometers. It has been made to reduce the time taken to travel between the two major cities from 24 hours to just 12–13 hours.
The expressway passes through multiple states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.
As of July 31, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed the Rajya Sabha that 80 percent of the project is complete, with at least one more year required for its full completion.
ALSO READ: New Delhi: Atishi Set to Make History as New Chief Minister on Sept 21, AAP Reveals
ALSO WATCH: