Company Fires Employee For Blaming Rats For Hole In Delhi-Mumbai Highway

DAUSA: A hysterical incident has come to light involving an employee of a construction company who made a bizarre excuse for the damage of a portion of a road in Rajasthan's Dausa district.

The case pertains to an employee who claimed to be a part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project. He was fired with immediate effect after he attributed rats as the reason behind the caving in of the road.

The employee who gave this justification had initially claimed to be the Maintenance Manager but it was later found that he was a junior staff member of KCC Buildcon.