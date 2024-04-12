Congress didn't develop infrastructure near Chinese border because it was ‘scared’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Congress never tried to develop the boundary region near the neighbouring country China because they were "scared" of the enemy.

He further asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, no one can stop the country from becoming 'Ram Rajya'.

Addressing the rally in Madhya Pradesh's Satna, Singh said, "Congress did not carry out development work in border villages and areas because they were scared of the enemy that it could exploit the new roads to enter into the country but China kept developing its border infrastructure."

He also slammed the Congress party for demanding proof of surgical strikes and airstrikes carried out by the Indian forces.

"After Modi ji became the Prime Minister, all facilities have been developed on the borders. BJP government have considered the villages on the border as the first village, not the last village," Singh said.

"We do not do politics of appeasement but politics do satisfy people. Congress people should have some shame before asking for proof of air strikes and surgical strikes done by Indian forces," he added. Rajnath Singh said, " ...'Bharat main Ram Rajya ka aagaz hokar hi rahega, koi rok nahi sakta hai'...I feel that people in PoK think that their development is only possible at the hands of PM Modi and not Pakistan. The people in PoK might say they want to be with India. PoK was, is and will always be our (India) part."

Seeking votes for BJP candidate Ganesh Singh, he said this time the question is not of a person, but of the country. "This time people will vote to raise the head of Mother India," he said. "Lord Ram has reached his grand mosque leaving the small hut. Now, no one stop Ram Rajya from coming to India."

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. The Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in four phases: April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13. The counting of votes will be done on June 4. (ANI)

