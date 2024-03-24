‘Congress doesn’t do caste based politics,’ says Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda amid Rahul’s caste census push

New Delhi: Veteran Congressman and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said that the Congress doesn’t differentiate between people on caste lines and takes every section of society along for inclusive growth.

Speaking to scribes, the ex-Haryana Chief Minister described the Congress as a party with no caste bias, a party that never advocates or promotes caste-based politics.

“Congress is party of 36 biradari. There is no place for caste-based politics and casteism mindset in the party,” Congress veteran Bhupinder Hooda said.

By projecting Congress as a party transcending caste barriers, the ex-Haryana CM in first instance seems to be contradicting and questioning the Central leadership line on caste-centric poll campaign.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi-led Congress brass has been aggressively pushing for caste census while claiming that ‘jitni abadi, utna haq’ will create a level-playing field for the citizens.

Hooda’s remarks comes just a day after Anand Sharma, a CWC member questioned party’s stand on caste-based census and described it as an insult to Indira and Rajiv Gandhi’s legacy.

He also told the newsmen that at least 33 political parties have approached the Congress, offering support to the INDIA alliance from outside. In Haryana too, Loktantra Suraksha Party and its Chief Rajkumar Saini extended support, he informed. Sounding confident about Congress’ ability to disrupt Lok Sabha as well as Assembly elections in the state, he said that the grand old party will mark a return to power in the state, on back of people’s support.

“BJP will fair poorly and face-saving exercises won’t save its boat from sinking this time. The state is yearning for change. And, the results will be visible soon in Lok Sabha as well as Assembly elections, slated later this year,” he added.

He also vowed to implement the MSP guarantee law for farmers and promised farm loan waivers, if Congress returns to power. He made a promise of Rs 6,000 pension to senior citizens, re-implementation of Old pension Scheme and also free electricity for all households till 300 units of power.

He also said that people will see through the designs and desperation of the ruling alliance to cling on to power and will punish them in elections.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) breaking their alliance, months ahead of elections is an opportunistic move, aimed at getting political mileage. This became more evident during the Trust vote of government’s oath taking ceremony. JJP issued a whip to its MLAs, asking them to skip the Assembly, which in turn benefitted the BJP,” Hooda told scribes. (IANS)

