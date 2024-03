LAKHIMPUR: Kevin Boban, the Expenditure Observer for the 12 Lakhimpur HPC for ensuing Lok Sabha Election-2024 arrived in Lakhimpur district. People can call him directly on his contact number 6000693067 to appraise any matter related to election expenditure. Moreover people can also meet him from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the camp office, i.e Conference Hall, Lakhimpur Circuit House New Building.

