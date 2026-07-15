Congress launches Indore-Bhopal cyclothon to protest exam leaks

INDORE/BHOPAL: In a major outreach initiative, the Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday launched a two-day cyclothon from Indore to Bhopal to highlight pressing student concerns, including widespread irregularities in NEET-UG and CBSE examinations, frequent paper leaks, and the growing unemployment crisis among the youth.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President, Jitu Patwari, is personally leading the bicycle rally under senior party MP Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj (Voice of Students)' campaign. Patwari will cycle the entire distance over two days, aiming to connect directly with young people and their families.

The rally kicked off around 8:00 a.m. from RNT Marg near Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in Indore — a prominent educational hub — to underscore the grievances of students affected by repeated exam malpractices and administrative failures. Organisers expect a massive participation en-route, with approximately 500 cyclists joining from each district. This will create a large convoy of over 2,000 participants from Indore, Dewas, Sehore, and Bhopal, the party said.

A dedicated list of permanent cyclists has been prepared, including Congress workers, members of Indore’s well-known cycling racing groups, and enthusiasts from various fitness clubs. (IANS)

Also Read: Cockroach Janta Party To Hold Its Protest At Jantar Mantar Over Exam Leaks