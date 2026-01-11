Congress launches MGNREGA Bachao Sangram, targets Centre for ‘snatching’ right to work

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday announced the launch of a nationwide campaign titled ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’, with party general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh accusing the Modi government of undermining the rural employment guarantee scheme and “snatching” the right to work and livelihood from people.

Congress has announced a nationwide three-phase agitation titled “MGNREGA Bachao Sangram”, after the Centre enacted a new law - Viksit Bharat — Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB—G RAM G) Act - to replace MGNREGA.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said the Indian National Congress would hold press conferences at every District Congress Committee (DCC) office nationwide.

“Today, the Indian National Congress is launching the MGNREGA Bachao Sangram with a Press Conference at each of the District Congress Committee offices across the country,” Jairam Ramesh said in his post.

Targeting the Union government, the Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the Modi government has severely diluted the flagship rural employment scheme through policy decisions and administrative measures.

“@INCIndia is committed to seeing this struggle through - until we secure the restoration of the right to work, livelihood, and accountability that the Modi Government has snatched with its bulldozer demolition of the MGNREGA,” he added. The party announced the launch of the first phase of its 45-day ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ across all states, districts, blocks, and gram panchayats. (ANI)

