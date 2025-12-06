LoPs not invited to official dinner for President Vladimir Putin: Jairam Ramesh

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday confirmed that the Leaders of the Opposition (LoPs) in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge respectively, were not invited to the official dinner organized in honour of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is currently on a state visit to India. In a post shared on X, Congress leader said, “There has been speculation whether the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha have been invited for tonight’s official dinner in honour of President Putin. The two LoPs have not been invited.”

Congress leader Pawan Khera questioned the decision to invite party MP Shashi Tharoor to the President’s banquet hosted in honour of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to India. Speaking to ANI, Khera said he was “quite surprised”, especially as key Congress leaders were not included in the guest list.

“It’s quite surprising that an invitation was sent...Jinhone invite kiya unhone kamaal kiya, jinne invitation liya vo bhi kamaal kar rahe hai (Those who sent the invitation have done something remarkable, and those who accepted it are also doing something remarkable),” Khera said. Taking a dig at the BJP government, Khera added, “Everyone’s conscience has a voice. When my leaders aren’t invited, but I am, we should understand why the game is being played, who is playing the game, and why we shouldn’t be part of it.”

Khera’s remarks come as Shashi Tharoor confirmed that he has received an invitation to the state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan, hosted in honour of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Yes, I have got the invitation. I certainly should be going,” Tharoor told the reporters outside the Parliament. On Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi not being invited to the high-profile dinner, he said, “I don’t know about the Leader of the Opposition not being invited, and I am not aware of the basis on which invitations were issued...I am honoured to be invited.” (ANI)

Also Read: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Slams Nitish Kumar