Congress leader Pawan Khera targets BJP over 'conspiracy' to derail train in Kanpur

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday criticised the BJP questioning law and order in Uttar Pradesh after an attempt was made to derail a train by placing a small gas cylinder on the track near Prempur Railway Station on the Delhi-Howrah rail route in Maharajpur, Kanpur.

"The BJP claims to be a strong government. The BJP has been in power at the centre for 10 years and in Uttar Pradesh (UP), its second term of BJP. Despite this, the BJP repeatedly engages in conspiracies. Where is your wisdom, where is the Prime Minister, where is your strength, where are your '56 inches," Pawan Khera told IANS.

On Sunday, a train was stopped by the loco pilot after spotting a small gas cylinder on the track near Prempur Railway Station in UP, averting an accident. The goods train was travelling from Kanpur to Prayagraj via the loop line. Police and railway officials have taken up the case while an investigation is also underway.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that the law and order situation in the country has completely deteriorated, which is why anti-social elements are taking advantage of it. Commenting about the incident, Pawan Khera said, "Who will maintain law and order? Kamal Nath won't, we won't. It is the responsibility of the government, and he is right, those in power should maintain law and order."

Earlier, near the Panki industrial area in UP, the engine and 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express derailed.

On the Tirupati Laddu controversy, Pawan Khera said that purity is essential, but when tampering with the faith of millions of devotees of Lord Tirupati occurs, there must be clarification. "The Andhra government claims that there was adulteration while the executive officer says there was no adulteration. There must be clarification and the facts should be made public immediately," Khera said. (IANS)

