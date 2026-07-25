Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasises three demands over NEET-UG paper leak

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday sharpened his attack on the Modi government over the NEET-UG row, alleging that Dharmendra Pradhan is a “criminal Education Minister” and “has to go”.

Talking to the media here, Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said that there are three demands of students, including action against those who resorted to lathicharge against students during the “Sansad Chalo’ march on July 20.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the youth.

“Dharmendra Pradhan is a criminal Education Minister. He has to be removed. He is a symbol of the collapse of our education system. He has to go. He is the reason why thousands of people are outside. He has to go,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“The person responsible for the paper leak should be sacked. There should be action against those who shot indulged in lathi-charged, attacked students. Narendra Modiji, who is the operator of the system, should apologise to the youth....Stop threatening youth, fulfil their demands,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi brought before the media a protester, who he said had suffered pellet gun injuries during the protest and said there is no guarantee his eye would be saved.

“I want to explain that my brother standing here was injured by a pellet gun while he was peacefully protesting. The government has said that no pellet gun was used. His eye has suffered damage, not sure if his vision will be saved. Thousands of such youth were lathi-charged, and pellet guns were used against them. He gave an exam for police recruitment, but the paper was leaked.” (ANI)

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