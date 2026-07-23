Union Minister Nadda Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Politicising NEET Leak Issue

New Delhi: Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Wednesday urged political parties not to politicise the issue of examination paper leaks, accusing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of attempting to derive political mileage from students' concerns while asserting that the government was ready for an extensive discussion on the matter in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference on the ongoing protests over the NEET paper leak issue, Nadda described paper leaks as a "serious problem" and acknowledged that the concerns raised by students were genuine.

"The issue raised by the students, particularly paper leaks, is a genuine concern. My first appeal is that we should not politicise this issue or seek political gains from it. This is a serious problem and deserves a thorough and sincere discussion," he said.

Taking aim at Rahul Gandhi, Nadda alleged that the Congress leader was trying to draw political advantage out of the issue instead of focusing on securing justice for students.

"Getting justice for students is not your objective. Rahul Gandhi is trying to derive political mileage from this issue. We should discuss this matter, and that discussion will take place in Parliament," he said.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's claim that around 150 examination paper leaks had occurred over the past decade, Nadda said the matter was under investigation, and the government would place the facts before the country.

"Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi made a presentation in which he spoke about nearly 150 paper leaks. This is a matter of investigation, and the government, being a responsible government, will certainly investigate and present the truth before the people and the nation," he said.

The BJP leader also rejected attempts to portray paper leaks as an issue confined to BJP-ruled states, pointing out that similar incidents had occurred under Congress and other Opposition governments.

"Congress governments have witnessed more paper leaks. Paper leaks have taken place in Jharkhand and Telangana, where the BJP is not in power. This is not the time to divide the issue into 'our governments' and 'your governments'. It is a long list that also includes UPA governments where paper leaks occurred," he said.

Nadda also referred to states governed by parties such as the Congress, DMK and Trinamool Congress, saying examination paper leak incidents had occurred there as well, and stressed that the issue should not be viewed through a partisan lens.

Emphasising the government's willingness to debate the issue, Nadda said it had consistently favoured a discussion in Parliament and was prepared for a debate of any duration decided by the Opposition.

"We have wanted this issue to be discussed in Parliament. Whether it is a short-duration discussion or a long-duration discussion, whether it is for 12 hours or 18 hours, the government is ready. As Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, I have always believed that we are prepared for discussion for as many hours as the Opposition wants," he said.

He urged the Opposition not to "change the goalpost" and instead participate in a constructive debate aimed at finding a long-term solution.

"We should think about how we can solve this problem, and Parliament is the most appropriate forum for a serious discussion. The Opposition should decide the duration, every aspect should be debated, and we should evolve a concrete policy," he said.

Stressing that the future of students transcended political differences, Nadda said, "The children are ours, yours, and the future of the country. It is the responsibility of both the government and the Opposition to safeguard that future. I urge the Opposition to fulfil its responsibility so that together we can arrive at a lasting solution." (IANS)

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