Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury questions longevity of BJP-led NDA government

New Delhi: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Saturday took a jibe at the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre, questioning its longevity and said that in the coming future, one will have to witness bad days.

While speaking with the reporters, Renuka Chowdhury said, "We will see for how long this government will work. 'Banana ek baat hai aur nibhana ek baat hai'. I don't think that this government knows anything about it."

Her statements come after the BJP-led NDA failed to secure a win in the majority of the seats, a stark contrast to its stellar performances in 2014 and 2019. BJP's return to power will now depend on smaller allies - particularly Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JD-U.

The BJP got 240 seats, less than the majority mark of 272 seats, however, the NDA has secured 292 seats out of 543 Lok Sabha seats. The INDIA bloc has bagged 233 seats. Others have won 18 seats in the lower house of Parliament. The Congress secured 99 seats. Samajwadi Party got 37 seats while Trinamool Congress 29. DMK managed to win 22 seats.

On the query of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to be Leader of Opposition, the former Union Minister claimed that the country wants him to assume the role of LoP. "The youth of the country is demanding Rahul Gandhi to become LoP. However, we will see what Rahul Gandhi will say about it." (IANS)

