‘Grapes have become sour for Congress’ : JD-U senior leader Lalan Singh

Patna: Reacting to Congress leader Pawan Khera’s new definition of NDA, JD-U senior leader Lalan Singh on Saturday said that after Congress failed to win the required seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, they are now saying that the ‘grapes are sour’.

“After Congress failed to achieve its set target in the Lok Sabha election and did not get grapes, they have started to say that grapes are sour,” JD-U's Munger MP Lalan Singh Singh said.

He said that during the run-up to the Lok Sabha election, Congress used to say that the country’s constitution was in danger. “But when Prime Minister Modi reached the Central Hall (old Parliament), he bowed to the Constitution of India,” Singh said.

Earlier, Congress leader Pawan Khera attacked the NDA, saying that the new full form of NDA is the ‘Naidu-Nitish Dependent Alliance’.

After the BJP failed to win 272 seats, the party has become dependent on its NDA partners. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s party JD-U, which won 12 seats, and Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, which won 16 Lok Sabha seats, have become an important ally for the BJP. (IANS)

