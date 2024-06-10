Congress leader Srinivas BV demands inquiry into NEET-UG 2024 ‘irregularities’

New Delhi: Congress leader Srinivas BV on Sunday demanded an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination.

"...24 lakh students took the exam (NEET). How can 67 students secure Rank 1 and that too of the same centre? The students & their parents have raised their voices...Inquiry should be done...," Srinivas told ANI.

"Two students have died by suicide," Srinivas alleged. "I claim with certainty that a big scam has taken place in this NEET exam... I request the government to set up a committee and conduct a re-exam," he said.

Indian Youth Congress workers on Sunday protested at Raisina Road against the alleged rigging in the NEET-UG 2024 exam result.

"We have to fight to get justice for the aggrieved students," One of the protesters said.

Earlier in the day, Congress' MP-elect Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination, as he promised to become the voice of the students in Parliament.

"Narendra Modi has not even taken oath yet and the scam in NEET exam has devastated more than 24 lakh students and their families. 6 students from the same exam centre top the exam with maximum marks, many get such marks which are technically not possible, but the government is continuously denying the possibility of paper leak," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X. (ANI)

