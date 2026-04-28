Congress leader’s ‘similar sentiment in India’ swipe over US shooting sparks row

NEW DELHI: A political controversy erupted after Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar commented on the recent shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing him of appearing to justify the attack on US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a public event, Wadettiwar had said, "What is happening there (in the US) is similar to what we are seeing in our country, and such an outcome was inevitable. Many people came out on the streets there to protest him, but in India, people are not stepping out, which creates a perception that everything is fine. However, the same sentiment exists among people even today that India is also moving on a path of decline."

Responding to the remarks, the BJP stated that such statements reflected deep-rooted hostility towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicating a broader "anti-national mindset".

BJP National Spokesperson C. R. Kesavan told IANS, "The Congress Party's prejudiced hatred against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its virulent anti-Modi mindset have now dangerously decayed into an anti-India mindset and sheer hatred for our own country. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's alarming remarks justifying the shooting incident in connection with President Trump, and also insinuating that such an incident could happen in India with PM Modi, are vile, most condemnable, and deplorable."

"This is the pattern of not just Wadettiwar's but of how the Congress party works. This is the same party which raised the atrocious slogans against the Prime Minister, and its chief, Kharge, called PM Modi a terrorist. Not even a word was uttered by Sonia or Rahul Gandhi against such remarks, which is why Congress is the greatest threat against India," the BJP spokesperson added.

Wadettiwar's remarks also drew criticism from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam, who said, "These remarks show the frustration of the Opposition. When Gen Z protests happened in Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, these people said the same thing. Now, they are saying such things about the US incident. This is a very wrong way of thinking. Just for power, one cannot say such things." (IANS)

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