Congress MP Shashi Tharoor defends India’s stand on West Asia conflict

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor defended India's handling of the ongoing West Asia conflict, calling its diplomatic approach "very good" and dismissing Opposition claims that Pakistan's emerging mediation role reflects poorly on New Delhi. His remarks came as delegations from the United States and Iran arrived in Islamabad for talks to ease rising regional tensions.

Tharoor argued that Pakistan's involvement is driven by its own strategic concerns rather than any competition with India. He noted Pakistan shares a long border with Iran and has a significant Shia population, making it more directly vulnerable to instability and refugee inflows if conflict escalates. Therefore, he said, Pakistan's stakes differ fundamentally from India's.

Emphasising India's priorities, Tharoor said peace in the region is crucial regardless of who facilitates it. He pointed out that the conflict has already impacted India through disrupted energy supplies and the presence of over one crore Indians in Gulf countries. According to him, ending the war is in India's best interest "no matter who mediates."

He highlighted that India is actively engaging with regional leaders, with top officials-including the Prime Minister and key ministers-maintaining close diplomatic contact. Tharoor stressed that consistent engagement enhances India's ability to contribute meaningfully to peace efforts, even if its role is sometimes quiet or behind the scenes.

Describing India as a responsible global actor and a leading voice of the Global South, he said the country cannot remain passive. However, he cautioned that its involvement must be carefully calibrated to ensure the most effective contribution to regional stability. (IANS)

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