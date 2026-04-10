NDA is Zero-Seat Party in Kerala: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday asserted that the BJP-led NDA has “no credibility” in Kerala, describing it as a “zero-seat party,” even as voting got underway across the state with an encouraging turnout. “I certainly don’t think, and I have been making it very clear, that the NDA is a zero-seat party in Kerala. It has no credibility when it comes to any issue of government formation. There are barely two seats out of 140 where they are even considered as viable contenders,” Tharoor told IANS after casting his vote.

He expressed satisfaction over the early voter turnout, calling it a positive sign for democracy. “So I’ve come to vote today in my usual booth, and I’m very pleased to see we’ve had a very good turnout. This looks like an election where Kerala voters are coming out in large numbers to vote, and that’s a very good sign. It means that the people of Kerala are not leaving it to the political activists and cadres to come and decide…” he said. Highlighting the electoral prospects of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), Tharoor added, “Last time we had an opportunity to run the government in 2011, the people gave us a very, very narrow majority. This time I’m hoping for a better number, a more comfortable basis for our government to make a real difference.” (IANS)

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