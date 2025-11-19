Congress MP Shashi Tharoor welcomes PM call for cultural confidence

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for outlining India’s economic direction and urging the nation to reclaim pride in its heritage, following the PM’s recent address. PM Modi, during his speech at the Sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture on Monday, had said, “After winning the Bihar elections, some Modi-lovers in the media have started saying that Modi and the BJP remain in election mode 24x7... They do not know we have to remain in emotional mode, not election mode.” He also spoke extensively about British historian Thomas Babington Macaulay’s influence on India’s education system through the 1835 ‘Minute on Indian Education’, which promoted English as the primary medium of instruction. The Prime Minister questioned why India should undermine its own languages, saying, “Which country criticises its own languages? Japan, China, Korea adopted many global ideas but never compromised on language. (IANS)

