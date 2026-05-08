Congress on edge as Kerala next Chief Minister race enters crucial phase

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The race to decide Kerala’s next Chief Minister intensified on Thursday as senior Congress leader V. D. Satheesan began discussions with party observers in Thiruvananthapuram. Congress observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken, along with party general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi, are expected to hold individual meetings with all 63 newly elected Congress MLAs before submitting their report to the party high command in New Delhi.

The consultations come after the Congress emerged as the single largest party in the United Democratic Front’s sweeping victory in Kerala, ending a decade of Left rule led by Pinarayi Vijayan. What was initially expected to be a routine leadership selection has now developed into one of the party’s most closely watched internal contests in recent years.

The chief ministerial race has largely narrowed down to three prominent contenders — Satheesan, veteran Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, and AICC General Secretary K. C. Venugopal. Satheesan is widely viewed as the key strategist behind the Congress-led alliance’s aggressive campaign against the Left government and is credited with helping the UDF secure a landslide victory. Chennithala, meanwhile, continues to enjoy support among sections of senior party leaders and organisational loyalists.

The late emergence of Venugopal’s name as a possible consensus candidate has significantly changed the political atmosphere within the Congress. His entry into the race has triggered public criticism from sections of Congress workers and supporters who believe the leadership should go to someone more directly involved in Kerala politics. Social media campaigns and public appeals have urged Venugopal to continue handling his national responsibilities alongside Rahul Gandhi instead of shifting to state politics.

The Congress high command is reportedly assessing not only the support each contender enjoys among MLAs but also the broader public mood. Senior leaders are said to be cautious about factional tensions escalating publicly, especially after reports of slogan shouting and demonstrations by rival supporter groups. Alliance partner Indian Union Muslim League has publicly praised Satheesan’s leadership while urging the UDF to avoid internal disputes after securing a historic mandate of 102 seats. (IANS)

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