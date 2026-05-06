Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi cautions against celebrating Trinamool Congress defeat

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday pulled up Congress party members for "gloating" over the Trinamool Congress defeat in West Bengal Assembly elections, alleging "vote theft" in Assam and West Bengal, which he said is a big step forward to "destroy democracy".

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi urged people to "put petty politics aside" and to fight together against the BJP for the country.

"Some in the Congress, and others, are gloating about TMC's loss. They need to understand this clearly - the theft of Assam and Bengal's mandate is a big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy," the Congress leader said. "Put petty politics aside. This is not about one party or another. This is about India," he added. (ANI)

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