Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleges Centre of putting country’s territorial integrity ‘at risk’

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday alleged that the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put the country’s territorial integrity and national security “at risk” in dealing with its neighbouring country, China.

Kharge, in a post on X, also accused the Modi government of “attacking the constitutional rights of our own citizens of Ladakh”.

“Modi Ki Chinese Guarantee! In Ladakh, there is a strong wave of public support, with unified calls for protection for tribal communities under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution,” he said, adding that the Congress remains committed to protecting Ladakh and securing national interests at the borders.

Kharge comments come as climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike in support of statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule for the Union Territory of Ladakh continues.

“But like all other guarantees - ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ to assure constitutional rights to the people of Ladakh remains a colossal betrayal. It is nothing but fake and Chinese in nature,” the Congress chief said.

Kharge also alleged that the Modi government wants to exploit the eco-sensitive Himalayan glaciers of Ladakh and benefit its “crony friends”.

“PM Modi’s CLEAN CHIT to China after Galwan Valley, post the sacrifice of our 20 bravehearts, has emboldened the expansionist nature of China at our strategic borders (sic),” he added. (ANI)

