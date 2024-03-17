All Bodo Students’ Union extends support to sixth schedule status to Ladakh

KOKRAJHAR: All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) on Saturday extended its support to the demand of Ladakhi indigenous tribal people for 6th schedule status of Ladakh Union Territory.

In a press statement, the president of ABSU Dipen Boro and general secretary Khanindra Basumatary said ABSU supports the demand of brothers and sisters of Ladakh. ABSU urged the Government of India to respond to the call and the voices of Ladakhi people demanding sixth schedule under the Constitution of India.

The demand of Ladakhi people are justified for the protection of the Ladakhi tribals, land and indigenous language, cultures, traditions, livelihood and happiness of people dwelling in Ladakh, they said adding that the territorial safeguard only by sixth schedule to Ladakh will strengthen the integrity of India to this bordering region of the extreme Northern part of India.

ABSU urged upon the present government at the centre to concede the demand for sixth schedule for the identity and dignity of the Ladakhi people who want to live with self-autonomy under the Constitution of India.

They also said the voice of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike to demand statehood, must be heard by the government.

Also Read: Nagaon Anandaram Dhekial Pookan College awarded with best NCC college award in North-East India

Also Watch: