Congress questions Centre’s silence on Ayatollah Khamenei's assassination

NEW DELHI: The Congress party on Friday expressed its disapproval of the government's reaction to the recent assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei, claiming that there has been a lack of response regarding the matter, and even Parliament has failed to make an obituary reference.

In a social media post on X, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh stated: "Ayatollah Khameini, the constitutional head of state in Iran, was assassinated on Feb 28 2026 by the US and Israel. The PM is silent. The EAM is silent. Parliament is yet to have an obituary reference. India has rightly condemned Iran's attacks on Gulf states but is completely quiet on the US-Israeli assault on Iran in the first place. It should be remembered that Iran is a part of the BRICS+ forum which India holds the Presidency for this year."

He further added: "In May 2024, the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a mysterious helicopter crash. The Modi Govt ordered one day mourning on May 21 2024 and Parliament had an obituary reference on July 1 2024 when it convened."

While attacking the government, he questioned the hesitancy of expressing condemnation, suggesting this has been done to avoid "antagonising" the American and Israeli 'friend'. (IANS)

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