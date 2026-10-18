Congress Secures Approval for Ramlila Maidan Rally Amid Venue Changes in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been issued to the Congress for a rally at Ramlila Maidan, said Delhi Police on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Rohit Rajbir Singh said the ground will be booked from October 25 to November 3.

This follows Jantar Mantar being de-notified as a designated venue for organising protests and demonstrations in Delhi. The Delhi Police has designated three alternative locations for holding such activities. The three new designated protest venues are Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi.

The DCP said that the Congress first asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) about availability, which said the ground would be free from October 25 to November 3. "The MCD stated that the venue would be available from October 25 to November 3. After receiving the venue availability certificate, the Congress party approached us," he said. "After interacting with them and understanding the security arrangements required, we decided to grant them the No Objection Certificate (NOC). We issued it today. They will now take the certificate back to the MCD, which is the owning agency responsible for the land, and then begin their preparations. The ground will be booked from October 25 to November 3," he added. DCP Singh further said that any other stakeholder or organiser wanting to book the ground may also follow the same process. (ANI)

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