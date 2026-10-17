Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Lists Congress’ ‘Four Unforgivable Crimes’

‘Indira locked democracy behind bars, Rahul keeps Constitution in pocket’

LUCKNOW: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, asserting that India's democratic institutions "cannot be sacrificed at the altar of political self-interest" and categorising the party's current offensive against constitutional bodies as its "fourth unforgivable crime." Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Singh chronicled what he described as the "dark chapters" of the Congress party, listing four major historical transgressions committed under Congress governance.

"I believe that under the protection and governance of the Congress, three of the biggest unforgivable crimes have been committed: Their first unforgivable crime was the Emergency imposed by Indira-ji in 1975. Their second unforgivable crime was the 1984 massacre of Sikh brothers and sisters under the patronage of the Congress. And their third unforgivable crime was in 1990, when they supported and saved the government of those who shed rivers of blood of the Ram devotee kar sevaks," Singh stated.

The Defence Minister charged that the Congress is currently perpetrating a fourth historical crime by persistently attacking autonomous institutions and the constitutional framework.

"And the fourth is being committed today by the Congress by attacking the Constitution, constitutional values, and constitutional institutions. I want to remind you that in the year 1975, Indira Gandhi locked democracy behind bars. And today, Rahul-ji is attempting to spread anarchy while keeping the Constitution in his pocket. Turn the pages of Congress's history, and you will find many dark chapters," Singh asserted.

Accusing Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of resorting to "manufactured outrage" and a "politics of disruption," the Union Minister urged him to respect the electoral mandate and introspect on his political conduct.

"India's democratic institutions cannot be sacrificed at the altar of political self-interest. This reality must be understood. Through manufactured outrage, attempts to malign institutions, and political opportunism, India's journey of development can never be hindered. Instead of engaging in the 'politics of disruption' in the name of defending democracy, Rahul-ji should respect the public mandate and introspect on his political role-this is my suggestion to him," Singh said. (ANI)

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