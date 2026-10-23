Congress slams BJP over removal of Raihan Vadra’s Delhi protest photos

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday criticised the BJP over the alleged removal of photographs documenting recent youth protests in Delhi from an exhibition by Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Raihan alleged that the Bikaner House administration ordered the removal of over 70 photographs from his solo exhibition, No Idea Is Final, hours before its opening. He also claimed officials asked him to remove two photographs featuring the National Flag, a request he refused.

Congress MP Jebi Mather condemned the alleged restrictions, asserting that freedom of speech and expression includes artistic expression through photographs and exhibitions. She questioned why the BJP was afraid of Raihan's creativity and talent.

Congress leader Udit Raj also criticised the restrictions, arguing that people should be free to display the National Flag with respect. He accused the BJP and RSS of not genuinely respecting the flag, making allegations that were not independently verified. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condemned the alleged removal, calling it "ridiculous" and accusing the authorities of suppressing young voices. (IANS)