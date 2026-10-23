Sonia Gandhi Unveils Memoir 'Belonging' in Heartfelt Instagram Debut

NEW DELHI: Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi made her social media debut on Thursday by joining Instagram and sharing a post on her upcoming book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'.

"Hello everyone, I'm truly grateful to share this moment with you all: the first look of Belonging: A Journey of Love. It is a story of love, duty, loss, and finding a place to belong. I look forward to sharing it with you," Sonia Gandhi wrote on her first Instagram post, sharing the first look of her memoir.

In the video shared on Instagram, Sonia Gandhi is seen receiving the first copies of her book and sharing sweets with her daughter and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The two were also seen hugging.

The book is set to launch on November 10, while pre-orders have been opened. The memoir is being published globally by Alfred A. Knopf, with HarperCollins India handling its release in the country. (IANS)