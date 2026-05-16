Cooperation is essential, dialogue is necessary, reform is overdue: Jaishankar at BRICS

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called for urgent reforms in global governance institutions, including the United Nations and a stronger multilateral cooperation. Chairing the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting session titled "Reforms of Global Governance and Multilateral System," Jaishankar stated that the United Nations needs reforms, including an expanded Security Council, to remain effective.

Further stating that the current global governance structures are outdated he said that India is seeking restructuring of international financial and trading systems.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said the discussions during the BRICS India 2026 Foreign Ministers' Meeting focused on the need for "credible and reformed multilateralism" in an increasingly interconnected and multipolar world.

"The message from our times is clear - Cooperation is essential. Dialogue is necessary. Reform is overdue," Jaishankar said.

Highlighting India's priorities, the minister stressed the "centrality of UN reforms, including of the Security Council," warning that without expansion in both permanent and non-permanent categories, the effectiveness and credibility of the United Nations would remain limited. (ANI)

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