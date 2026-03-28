Court grants 45 days more to NIA to complete investigation in Delhi blast case

NEW DELHI: Patiala House Court has extended the period of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation in the Delhi blast case. The NIA sought a further extension of 45 days to complete the investigation. Earlier, the court had also extended the period for 45 days on February 13.

The Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma granted a further time of 45 days for the complete investigation after considering NIA's application. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhav Khurana appeared for the NIA and prayed for the extension of the investigation period.

An application was filed alongwith the report of the Prosecutor for the grant of extension. (ANI)

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