NIA Arrests American, Ukrainian Mercenaries in Northeast India Terror Plot

What has alarmed investigators is the broader strategic intent behind the operation. Officials say the accused and their overseas handlers were working to turn the northeast into a corridor for foreign mercenaries — with the India-Myanmar border being used not just for training, but potentially for launching attacks in other countries as well.

Mizoram's porous border, officials say, has been a key enabler. The terrain, combined with support from certain Myanmar-based groups, allowed the mercenaries to conduct training exercises and smuggle in advanced equipment with relative ease.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma had flagged concerns about suspicious foreign visitors in the state Assembly as far back as 2024. Officials now say that many of those who visited the northeast in recent years — particularly Mizoram — may not have been genuine tourists, and could have been on reconnaissance missions or recruitment drives targeting insurgent groups.