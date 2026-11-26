NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday sought a reply from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the bail application of PV Kulakarni. He is an accused in the NEET UG Paper leak case. He is one of the subject experts engaged by the National Testing Agency (NTA). He has been put on trial alongwith 13 other accused. Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta issued notice to the CBI and sought a reply. The court has listed the matter for hearing on December 1. Kulkarni has filed a bail application through Advocate Hemant Shah. He is in custody for a long time. It is submitted that the charges have been framed and the investigation has already been done. There is no use of keeping him behind the bar. Senior advocate V K Pathak appeared for the CBI along with the investigating officer. The regular matter has been listed on November 27. In its earlier order, the court observed that the accused had, in one way or another, shared or distributed confidential examination material on a large scale, resulting in its circulation across the country well before the scheduled examination. (ANI)