NEW DELHI: A specially designated Fast Track Court at the Rouse Avenue Courts Complex in Delhi on Wednesday framed charges against 14 accused in the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak case, paving the way for the commencement of trial proceedings.

The Fast Track Court, constituted to deal with offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, directed all the accused to appear physically before it on November 21, when formal charges will be framed.

The court said that the day-to-day trial in the case will commence on November 25.

The accused against whom charges have been framed include Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahlad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Dr Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare and Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar. (IANS)