Court sends three accused to 10 days' police custody in Durgapur rape case

Durgapur: Three persons arrested for allegedly raping a medical student in West Bengal's Durgapur were remanded to 10 days' police custody by a local court here on Sunday.

A second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gangraped in Durgapur on Friday night. The survivor is from Jaleswar, Odisha. The gangrape has sparked massive outrage, with the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of failing to protect women, while the ruling TMC slammed the BJP for allegedly politicising the incident.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders, including Locket Chatterjee and other party members, were stopped at the gates of Durgapur Hospital when they attempted to meet the survivor. (ANI)

