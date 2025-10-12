Durgapur medical college pledges support, cooperation in alleged gang-rape case

Kolkata: Extending “full support” to the student who was allegedly gang-raped outside its campus in West Bengal's Durgapur on Friday night, the private medical college and hospital said that it will also fully cooperate with the police.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the college authorities said, "It is with profound concern and sorrow that we must inform the public of a deeply troubling incident involving two of our MBBS 2nd year students."

The statement said, "Last evening, at approximately 7:58 p.m., both students left the campus for dinner. One of them returned at 8:42 p.m., but after loitering around the main exit area for around 5-6 minutes, she stepped out again at about 8:48 p.m. The two then returned together at 9:29 p.m. The female student proceeded toward the Girls Hostel at around 9:31 p.m." (IANS)

