CPI(Maoist) cadre surrenders in Odisha’s Malkangiri

BHUBANESWAR: A CPI(Maoist) cadre on Wednesday surrendered before the Malkangiri Police in Odisha. The police described the surrender of the senior cadre, Sukhram Markam alias Suresh and Yogesh, as a major blow to the banned CPI (Maoist). Sukhram, an Area Committee Member-rank underground CPI(Maoist) cadre, renounced violence and joined the mainstream before the Malkangiri Police on Wednesday. The Malkangiri Police further revealed that during the surrender, Sukhram also laid down one SLR rifle, 12 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, two IED explosives of 2 kg each, and other incriminating articles. The surrendered cadre formally renounced violence, severed all links with extremist activities, and opted to join the mainstream of society, expressing faith in the democratic process.

“This surrender of the operational and ideological CPI (Maoist) leader marks a final blow to CPI(Maoist) cadres in Malkangiri, making the Malkangiri District Naxal-free,” asserted a senior official of Malkangiri Police. The 32-year-old Sukhram, who hails from the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, joined the CPI (Maoist) as a member of Bal Sangathan in June 2010. He later rose to the rank of Area Committee Member. He was the Commander of the Kangerghati Area Committee. The Maoist reportedly carries a reward of Rs 21 lakh on his head. He was involved in several cases of violent Maoist activities, including attacks on police, abduction and murder of civilians, armed dacoity, among others, in Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

The Malkangiri Police revealed that Sukhram was involved in the IED blast on a police patrol team, causing serious injuries, in the Dandipadar–Mundwal forest in 2019. The police further claimed that Sukhram used to impart training in various villages on Maoist ideology and motivate the villagers towards the Maoist Organisation. (IANS)

