‘Created ruckus, not participated’ Kiren Rijiju slams Opposition as centre passes two bills

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday expressed disappointment over the Opposition's conduct in Parliament, saying that while two important bills were passed in both Houses, Opposition members chose not to participate in the discussions and instead created a ruckus.

Speaking outside Parliament, Rijiju said, “Today, two bills were passed in Parliament. I am saddened that while members supporting the government spoke on these bills, the Opposition did not say anything and only created a ruckus.”

He said the government repeatedly urged Opposition members to take part in the debate, but they declined to do so.

“We repeatedly requested them to participate in the discussion, but they chose not to. The saddest part is that there is no one left in the Congress who can make its MPs understand the importance of participating in parliamentary proceedings,” he said.

Rijiju further stated that he had personally appealed to senior Congress leaders to encourage their party MPs to engage in discussions.

“I urged everyone and also requested Mallikarjun Kharge to explain this to the Congress MPs, but there is no one in their party who can make them understand,” he said.

Criticising the Congress, the Union Minister added, “No one can make Congress MPs understand anything. There is no leader left in the Congress who can show the party the right path. They are scattered. Many important bills have been introduced, yet they are not even participating in the discussions. Then they come outside and claim that they are not being allowed to speak in Parliament.”

He asserted that the government had encouraged Opposition members to express their views.

“We want them to speak. You have seen in the Lok Sabha that we repeatedly urged Opposition MPs to participate. Members from the CPI(M) and other parties wanted to speak, but the Congress also pressured them, and they were not allowed to do so,” he claimed.

Rijiju further alleged that the Congress was ignoring its internal problems.

“The Congress has turned a blind eye to its own issues and is trying to hijack the ‘Cockroach Party’ issue. They are engaged in internal infighting and are competing for political space. Unfortunately, that is their focus instead of constructive parliamentary debate,” he said. (IANS)

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