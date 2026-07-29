Kiren Rijiju congratulates Pema Khandu on completing 10 years as Arunachal CM

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ITANAGAR: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on completing 10 years in office during a meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi.

Rijiju praised Khandu's leadership, saying Arunachal Pradesh had achieved significant milestones in infrastructure, the social sector and governance reforms over the past decade.

Khandu thanked the Union minister for his continued support and guidance and credited the state's development to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said Arunachal Pradesh had witnessed remarkable transformation across sectors and reaffirmed the government's commitment to building a stronger and developed state.

Khandu assumed office as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh on July 17, 2016, and recently completed a decade in the post.

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