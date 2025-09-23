Cyber fraud attempt targeting Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy reported in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Sudha Murthy, Rajya Sabha MP and author from Karnataka, has lodged a complaint with Bengaluru Police against a cyber crook who allegedly attempted to extract personal information from her by falsely claiming to be an official from the Department of Telecom under the central government. Sudha Murthy is the wife of former Chairman and Founder of Infosys.

The incident came to light on Monday, even as the Cyber Crime police had registered an FIR against an unknown individual on September 20. The case has been lodged under Sections 66(C), 66(D), and 84(C) of the Information Technology Act. The complaint was lodged by one Ganapathy on behalf of Murthy. The matter was also reported to the National Cyber Reporting Portal (NCRP) on September 5.

According to the FIR, on September 5 at about 9.40 A.M., Sudha Murthy received a call from a person who claimed to be an employee of the Central government’s telecom department. He alleged that her mobile number was registered without being linked to an Aadhaar number and attempted to obtain her personal details.

Furthermore, the caller claimed that vulgar messages were being circulated from her number and warned that the number would be blocked by noon. The FIR states that the accused behaved inappropriately, and the Truecaller identification of the number displayed it as “Telecom Department.” The complainant alleged that the individual, while falsely posing as a telecom department employee, attempted to mislead and extract information from Murthy and demanded legal action against him. The police have taken up further investigation. (IANS)

