‘Happy that I’m getting bigger platform to work’: Sudha Murty on Rajya Sabha nomination

New Delhi: After President Droupadi Murmu nominated Sudha Murty for the Rajya Sabha, philanthropist and author Murty said that she is happy that she is getting a bigger platform to work for the poor adding that her nomination and work had nothing to do with politics.

President Droupadi Murmu nominated author and philanthropist Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

“I’m happy, at the same time I feel I have been given more responsibility. I’ll work my level best. On a personal level, I am happy that I’m getting a bigger platform to work for the poor,” Sudha Murty said on Friday.

When asked about whether this could be considered a step into the political arena, Sudha Murty was clear that she did not consider herself a politician.

“I don’t think that I could consider myself as a politician and I’m not a politician. I’m a nominated Rajya Sabha member. My son-in-law’s (UK PM Rishi Sunak) politics is for his country and it is different, and my work is different. I’m a government worker now,” she responded.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appreciation of her being nominated to the upper house Murty said, “It’s very nice of him he appreciated my work, I want to thank the Prime Minister very much.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated philanthropist and author Sudha Murty on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha and termed the announcement on International Women’s Day a “powerful testament” to India’s “Nari Shakti.”

“I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji’s contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our ‘Nari Shakti’, exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation’s destiny,” PM Modi posted on X on Friday.

BJP chief JP Nadda also congratulated Sudha Murty and said that her commitment to making a positive impact in society is truly commendable.

“Congratulations to Smt Sudha Murty ji for the prestigious nomination as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji’s unwavering dedication to community service, her tireless efforts in the field of education, and her remarkable philanthropic endeavours serve as a beacon of inspiration for countless individuals. Her commitment to making a positive impact on society is truly commendable. You embody the strength of ‘Nari Shakti.’ Wishing you success on your parliamentary journey,” Nadda posted on X.

The well-known author, Sudha Murty has contributed to English and Kannada literature and had retired as the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation on December 31, 2021. She was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2023 for her contribution in the field of social work. In 2006, she was conferred the Padma Shri.

Murty is married to the co-founder of Infosys, NR Narayana Murty and is the mother-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (ANI)

