Cyclone Remal Ravages Bengal: 1 Dead, Homes Damaged, Millions Without Power

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, one person died as extensive damage was seen in coastal areas of West Bengal on Monday. The incident occurred after the severe cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ hit the land with winds of up to 135 kilometers per hour.
Cyclone Remal then moved northwards after destroying the coastal areas.
A 51-year-old man died in Kolkata when pieces of concrete fell on him during the strongest part of the storm, according to the police.
Thatched huts lost their roof, and mud houses were flattened in the coastal areas. Authorities are still assessing the full extent of the damage.
The first Cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this year, Remal, also caused the suspension of train and plane services in the state.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is expected to weaken into a Cyclonic storm today as it moves in a north-northeast direction.
After hitting the land on Sunday night, Remal caused extensive damage. It brought heavy rains that flooded homes and farmlands, uprooted trees, flattened homes, and knocked down electric poles.
As the cyclone tore through Bengal, millions were left without power because strong winds caused electricity poles to fall.
The storm is expected to weaken into a cyclone on Monday moring and then move northeast, gradually losing strength, according to the latest weather update from the IMD.
The process of the cyclone reaching land started around 9 pm local time in India on Sunday and lasted for about five hours, as per the regional meteorological office in Kolkata.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh relocated around 8,00,000 people from the port areas of Mongla and Chittagong, as well as nine coastal districts, to storm shelters on Sunday morning. Additionally, 1,10,000 people were taken to shelters in India, as reported by Reuters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a meeting on Sunday evening to assess the response and readiness for Cyclone Remal. He was informed that the National Crisis Management Committee was in constant communication with the West Bengal state government.
