Cyclone Remal Ravages Bengal: 1 Dead, Homes Damaged, Millions Without Power

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, one person died as extensive damage was seen in coastal areas of West Bengal on Monday. The incident occurred after the severe cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ hit the land with winds of up to 135 kilometers per hour.

Cyclone Remal then moved northwards after destroying the coastal areas.

A 51-year-old man died in Kolkata when pieces of concrete fell on him during the strongest part of the storm, according to the police.

Thatched huts lost their roof, and mud houses were flattened in the coastal areas. Authorities are still assessing the full extent of the damage.