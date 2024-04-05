Dalai Lama receives Lord Buddha relics from Sri Lanka

Dharamsala: In a rare spiritual gesture, Lord Buddha’s sacred relics, housed at a holy temple in Sri Lanka, were offered to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at his residence here in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. The Dalai Lama and Waskaduwe Mahindawansa Mahanayake Thero Mahanayake of Amarapura Sri Sambuddha Shasanodaya Sangha Sabha held a stupa containing the relics of Lord Buddha on their way to the meeting room of the former’s residence. On arrival of the relics, monks spread flower petals as they led the procession bringing the relics.

Young Tibetan monks were lined up, awaiting the arrival of relics, while artists donning traditional costumes were performing as they waited for its arrival.

The Kapilavastu relics, comprising 21 sacred artefacts, carry profound echoes of Lord Buddha’s teachings and enlightenment.

Their journey from Sri Lanka to the presence of the Dalai Lama serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring impact of Lord Buddha’s legacy on spiritual seekers worldwide. (IANS)

Also Read: New Delhi: Delhi High Court Declines Petition Seeking Removal of Kejriwal as CM

Also Watch: