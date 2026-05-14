Decision on Keralam CM will be announced today: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, on Wednesday said that the decision on the next Chief Minister of Keralam will be announced tomorrow after the completion of internal deliberations by the party high command. The results were announced on May 4 and Congress has yet to make an announcement on the CM post.

Speaking to reporters, Ramesh said, "As authorised by the members of the CLP in Keralam, the high command of Congress has completed all discussions. The decision on who the next CM of Keralam will be announced tomorrow." (ANI)

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