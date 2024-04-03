‘Declare Rahul as PM candidate’: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Haveri: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Gadag Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate Basavaraj Bommai urged the Congress to declare Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate.

Addressing an election campaign at Chikkerur village in Hirekerur Assembly constituency on Tuesday, he asked why Congress is not ready to declare Rahul Gandhi as their PM candidate.

“Is it because the Congress ratings would fall if you mention Rahul's name? The INDI Bloc CMs wanted AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to become the Prime Minister but Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Rahul must make up his mind to become the PM and not Kharge,” he said.

He said that there is opposition within the Congress for Kharge to become the PM.

He said that the administration has collapsed completely in Karnataka in the last ten months and a number of schemes had been stopped. (IANS)

