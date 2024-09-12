Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Inaugurate India Defence Aviation Exposition IDAX-24 in Jodhpur

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force is conducting one of its largest multinational air exercises, Tarang Shakti-24, in Jodhpur. On the sidelines of the event, the lAF is also hosting the India Defence Aviation Exposition IDAX-24 which will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday. This edition of IDAX, scheduled from September 12-14, will have a grand participation from the industry hosting a wide range of products and technologies. The event will provide an opportunity for the Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) and Indian audience to witness, experience and interact with participants from the Indian aviation industry, including DPSUs, DRDO, private industries (Tier-I, Il, III) and top-notch startups. (IANS)

