Defence Research Laboratory celebrates 63rd Lab Raising Day in Tezpur

Tezpur: The Defence Research Laboratory (DRL), Tezpur, the sole DRDO lab in Northeast India, celebrated its 63rd Lab Raising Day with great enthusiasm and pride.

The event was attended by Bidyut Chandan Deka, Vice Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, as the Chief Guest. Ankur Bharali, District Commissioner of Sonitpur, and Brig. Saurabh Joshi, Commander of the 375 Composite Artillery Brigade, were the Guests of Honour.

Adding a special touch to the occasion was the presence of retired officers and staff of DRL, who joined the celebrations to mark the lab's remarkable journey of six decades.

The ceremony commenced with a welcome address by the Director of DRL, Dev Vrat Kamboj, who reflected on the lab's significant achievements over the past year. In his 63rd Lab Raising Day address, he emphasized the importance of reformation and transformation to enhance the performance of research and development (R&D) organizations in addressing emerging challenges. A video documentary showcasing DRL's journey, research milestones, and accomplishments over the past year was presented during the event, offering an inspiring glimpse into its contributions to scientific innovation and national security. (ANI)

