Delegates from over 70 countries discuss global peace and cooperation in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Delegates and representatives from more than 70 countries arrived in Hyderabad on Friday to participate in the Bharat Summit 2026, which is being held on November 13 and November 14 at HITEX.

The summit will bring together more than 1,000 elected representatives, policymakers and intellectuals to deliberate on global issues, peace, economic development and international cooperation. Organised in Hyderabad for the second consecutive year under the leadership of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Bharat Summit is a prestigious initiative, Vikramarka said.

Speaking to ANI, Delegate Gabriel Puricelli highlighted the significance of the Telangana government's initiative to organise an international gathering of this scale. "It is very important that the government of Telangana is convening such a big event. There are people from 70 countries with 1,000 delegates, and it is all about changing the world. In terms of the size of the conference, yes, there are around 1,000 delegates," he said. Veronica Iniguez, a Congresswoman from Ecuador, said she was excited to participate in the summit, which has brought together representatives of different progressive political parties. "I am very excited to be here because I know that this congress is gathering people from different left-wing parties who are thinking about progressive ideas. I think that together we can bring new ideas and work towards building a better world," she said. Speaking about her expectations from the summit, she said that connecting with people from different countries was among the most important aspects, as every country has its own circumstances and challenges. "I think the most important thing would be connecting with people because we all have differences, huge differences in our countries, and we have to build our policies based on what we have in each particular country. So, I guess that basically it is about being connected. This is what I am expecting here," she added. Arjun Thapa, Chairman of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Foundation Nepal, said he was participating in the summit to discuss ways to build peace across the world. "I am Arjun Thapa, coming from Nepal. I represent the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Foundation Nepal. I am the chairman of that organisation in Nepal. "We are participating to discuss how we can build peace. For that matter, INC can lead worldwide. So, let's shape a new world order where peace and economic development prevail," he told ANI. (ANI)